Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.55. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,136,550. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.