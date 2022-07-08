Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.74. 6,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,699. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.23.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.