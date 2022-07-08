Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.74. 6,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,699. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.23.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.