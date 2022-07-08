Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,699. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

