Activest Wealth Management Sells 966 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $55.89 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.