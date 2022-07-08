Activest Wealth Management Sells 7,071 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,041,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,958,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $172,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and sold 1,073,601 shares valued at $4,269,673.

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

