Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $410.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

