Activest Wealth Management Has $666,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

