Activest Wealth Management Has $46,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Activest Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $390.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

