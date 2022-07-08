Activest Wealth Management Acquires 1,583 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

