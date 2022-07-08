Actinium (ACM) Trading 46.2% Lower This Week

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $251,558.30 and approximately $15,872.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,379,375 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

