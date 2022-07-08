Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 5.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.53. 13,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 434,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,565 shares of company stock worth $1,469,214. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

