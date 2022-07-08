Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.21

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.