Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,148.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Abyss has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $184,148.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,642.23 or 0.99986253 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.