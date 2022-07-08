Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ABD stock opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.02. The company has a market cap of £299.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 333 ($4.03).
