Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ABD stock opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.02. The company has a market cap of £299.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 333 ($4.03).

About Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

