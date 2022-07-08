Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

