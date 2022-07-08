Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

