960 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $189.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

