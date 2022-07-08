908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 533,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

