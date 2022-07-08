8PAY Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $489,482.07 and $74,771.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.