873 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

