57,560 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $51,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Upstart by 7,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Upstart by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

UPST opened at $33.74 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,124,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,550 shares of company stock worth $7,120,269 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

