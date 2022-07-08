360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 4,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

