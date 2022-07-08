261481 (IE.TO) (TSE:IE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 261481 (IE.TO) (TSE:IE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.23. 261481 (IE.TO) shares last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.47.

261481 (IE.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Energy Inc is an independent international heavy oil development and production company. Ivanhoe’s core operations are in Canada, Ecuador, China and Mongolia, with business development opportunities across the world. The Company’s Technology Development segment captures HTL activities.

