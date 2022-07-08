261481 (IE.TO) (TSE:IE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 261481 (IE.TO) (TSE:IE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.23. 261481 (IE.TO) shares last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.47.
261481 (IE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IE)
Featured Stories
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for 261481 (IE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 261481 (IE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.