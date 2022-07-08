20,000 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,110,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,918,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

