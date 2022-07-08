1,370 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 34,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.