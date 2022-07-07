Zano One Day Volume Tops $54,476.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002091 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $54,476.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,269,435 coins and its circulating supply is 11,239,935 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

