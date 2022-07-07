Young Boys Fan Token Price Tops $0.51 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $507,332.15 and approximately $57,121.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.24 or 0.10438615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

