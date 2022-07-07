YENTEN (YTN) Market Capitalization Hits $52,248.38

YENTEN (YTN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $52,248.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,416.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.46 or 0.05737707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00244907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00620805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00074307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00517999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006239 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.