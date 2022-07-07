Xuez Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $10,707.94 and approximately $24,958.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xuez has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 296% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,321,139 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,705 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

