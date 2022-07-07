Xion Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,468.87 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $44,468.87 and $1,412.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00703774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00034314 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

