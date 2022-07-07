Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.2%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €16.62 ($17.31) and last traded at €16.70 ($17.40). Approximately 24,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($17.44).

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.07, a quick ratio of 1,317.79 and a current ratio of 1,368.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.85.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

