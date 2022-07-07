Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 1.5%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. 163,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

