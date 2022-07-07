WP Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after buying an additional 239,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $83.34 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

