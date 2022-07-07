WP Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $556.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.19 and its 200 day moving average is $568.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.