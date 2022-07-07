WP Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 60,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

