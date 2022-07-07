Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 40,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

