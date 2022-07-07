Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.