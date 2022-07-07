Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLRC. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,434. The company has a market cap of $826.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

