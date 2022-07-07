Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,465 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

