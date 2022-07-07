Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 709 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.43.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.97. 19,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

