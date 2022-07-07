WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.32. 2,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

