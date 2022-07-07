Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Whitbread stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
