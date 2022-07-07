WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 515 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in General Electric by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

