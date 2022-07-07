WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.28. WesternZagros Resources ULC, shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 26,847 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.
WesternZagros Resources ULC, Company Profile (CVE:WZR)
