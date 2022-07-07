Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 209.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $275.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

