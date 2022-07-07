Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

