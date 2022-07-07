Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.72 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

