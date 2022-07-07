Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SMART Global (SGH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SMART Global (NASDAQ: SGH):

6/30/2022 – SMART Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SMART Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SMART Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SMART Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SMART Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 856,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,578. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SMART Global by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 109.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

