Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2,605.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $125.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

