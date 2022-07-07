Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend of €0.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON VTA traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.45 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,915. The company has a current ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.97. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.99 million and a PE ratio of 0.06.
Volta Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
