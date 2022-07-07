Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend of €0.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VTA traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.45 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,915. The company has a current ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.97. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.99 million and a PE ratio of 0.06.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

